An Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison last week for the murder of his sister's boyfriend in 2018.
Travon Sanders, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 18th Judicial District Court on July 21. He was convicted in June of first-degree murder and felony menacing, according to a release from the district attorney's office.
On March 16, 2018, Sanders shot and killed 35-year-old David Washington at the Sanders family home. Both Sanders' mother and sister were home at the time of the shooting.
The women told police that there did not seem to be an argument prior to the shooting, and Sanders did not say anything to his sister's boyfriend before firing, according to the release.
Washington was living at the Sanders family home at the time of the killing.
The night before the shooting Sanders told his mother "I'm sick of this" and following the shooting told police he felt disrespected by his family, according to the release.
"The defendant acted out of jealous and resentment when he murdered Mr. Washington in cold blood," said 18th Judicial District Senior Deputy Attorney Kristine Hayden. "We are thankful that Mr. Washington's family has the justice they so deserve.