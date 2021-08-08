An Aurora man turned himself in to authorities on Friday after he told police he killed a woman, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Jesus Mendoz-Prudente, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Aurora Detention Center.

Mendoz-Prudente called Aurora’s District 1 police station about 2:30 p.m. Friday and told the dispatcher that he had killed a woman, police said. Officers then met Mendoz-Prudente at an Aurora apartment and took him into custody.

Police said Mendoz-Prudente had killed a 34-year-old woman earlier that morning inside of the apartment at 1530 Beeler St. , near the East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Avenue.

Before turning himself in, Mendoz-Prudente hid the woman’s body in Douglas County off Colorado 105 near Noe Road — about 50 miles from the apartment, police said.

Investigators had to be brought in to locate the woman's body, police said. The body was recovered on Saturday.

Police have not released any information about what led to the killing or Mendoz-Prudente's relationship with the victim.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after she has been positively identified and her family has been notified.