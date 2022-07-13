A 21-year-old man will serve 60 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in Aurora in September, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Dakota Chinnock pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping earlier this year, and he was sentenced Friday.
"Mr. Chinnock received the maximum prison sentence allowed for second-degree murder and quite frankly, he deserves to never walk the streets again," District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. "He came up with a phony story of a home invasion which was easily debunked by the physical evidence."
Aurora officers were called to an apartment on Sept. 5, 2021, after Chinnock told police he found his girlfriend unconscious.
Officers found Amanda Farley, 20, lying face up on the bedroom floor with severe swelling to her face. She was described as "unrecognizable" by one of the officers, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.
Chinnock initially told investigators that he believed her death was the result of a home invasion and claimed he had been drinking earlier in the night and woke up to find Farley in a pool of blood.
Witnesses told police that they heard crying and yelling in the apartment earlier in the day.
Investigators acquired video surveillance that showed Chinnock and Farley arguing outside. Chinnock grabbed an object that resembled a propane tank and hit her in the head, according to the release.
"The defendant brutally attacked this woman he supposedly loved for hours," Deputy District Attorney Lisa Gramer said in the release. "He ended the life of his high school sweetheart, whose only real mistake was that she loved him back."