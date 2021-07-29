The Aurora police officer who is facing criminal charges and an internal affairs investigation for beating an unarmed man unprovoked has resigned, the police department said Thursday afternoon.

John Haubert submitted a letter of resignation to Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, the department announced in a blog post.

The internal affairs investigation, which Wilson said she ordered expedited, will continue, according to the post.

After it finishes, Wilson will make a decision about whether Haubert violated police department directives and what discipline he would have received had he not resigned.

The decision will be released to the public.

The department released body-camera footage Tuesday of Haubert beating Kyle Vinson with his gun and choking him. Haubert and officer Francine Martinez had responded to a trespassing call, and a few others fled the scene when police arrived.

Vinson had not resisted the officers' orders to get on his stomach when Haubert began hitting him, and the footage shows him gasping for air and repeatedly crying, "You're killing me."

Haubert, 39, faces criminal charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct. He had been a patrol officer with Aurora for three years.

A spokesperson for Aurora police declined further comment on Haubert's resignation. The Denver Gazette has reached out to attorneys for Haubert and Vinson for comment.

Martinez, 40, faces misdemeanor charges of failure to intervene and failure to report use of force by an officer.