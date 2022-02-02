Two Aurora police officers who exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a standoff in July will not face charges, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jeffrey Moralez was not shot during the incident, but was injured by debris that likely came from his improvised barricade.

Officials determined he "demonstrated a willingness to seriously injure or kill the officers or others in the vicinity." As a result, the officers will not be charged, according to a report from the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team.

Police knew Moralez had mental health issues and owned guns, according to the report.

Officers were sent to the Chaparral Condominiums around 8:40 p.m. July 12 for reports that Moralez was harassing residents. Moralez lived in the complex, according to the report.

Moralez approached one of the officers and complained that they were trespassing. He then went back to his condo.

Officers heard a gun being "racked" and then Moralez came out of the condo shirtless and armed with a handgun. Officers drew their weapons and commanded him to put his hands up and drop the weapon. They told him they were there to just talk.

Moralez ignored the commands and said he'd "make an example of the Aurora police." He then went back into the complex.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers noticed Moralez was holding "a long object," which appeared to be a rifle. They then heard what sounded like the gun being loaded, according to the report.

Moralez kneeled on the ground in a shooting stance and pointed the object in the direction of the officers. Authorities did not fire, but moved behind parked vehicles for cover and activated the police department's SWAT team.

Moralez began barricading his home, and officials heard items moving inside his condo. Police asked the Arapahoe County and Douglas County sheriff's offices to send their Lenco BearCat armored vehicle to assist.

While this was happening, Moralez called the dispatch centers for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Buckley Space Force Base and said police impostors were harassing him and pointed a gun in his face, according to the report.

Moralez told negotiators with the Aurora Police Department that "if SWAT comes in through the door, I have magazines with more than 15 rounds in it," according to the report.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant around 3:30 a.m. and the SWAT team deployed flash bangs and tear gas to try to get him to surrender. Instead, Moralez opened fire.

Authorities moved the armored vehicle into the area where Moralez was shooting to try to put tear gas into his condo. However, it became partially stuck in the grass.

Moralez then fired a number of rounds into its windshield. Despite having difficulty seeing into Moralez's condo, officers Nicholas Wilson and Travis Brady fired 10 shots, which led to Moralez yelling, "I give up," according to the report.

After being released from the Aurora Medical Center, Moralez was arrested and charged with 30 crimes including attempted murder of a peace officer, felony menacing and assault.