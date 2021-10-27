Two 17-year-old were shot in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon and the suspect remains at-large, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 15000 block of East 13th Avenue, near Hinkley High School. The department announced the shooting at 5:36 p.m. on Twitter.

Officers located a teenage boy and girl suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.

East 13th Avenue between Helena Street and Idalia Court was closed as investigators processed the scene, but reopened around 6:30 p.m., police said.