Three people were killed and two others were injured after a driver crashed into multiple pedestrians in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said three pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk of East Iliff Avenue when they were struck by a white van going westbound about 1:12 p.m. near South Buckley Road.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the van was also pronounced dead and a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

Police said they believe the driver experienced some kind of medical emergency, causing him to lose control and crash the van. It is unclear whether the driver died because of the crash or because of medical issues.

None of the victims nor the driver have been identified, but police said they were all adults. The driver and surviving pedestrian were men, while the deceased pedestrians and van passenger were women.

The crash happened at a busy intersection less than a mile from Rangeview High School on a road where students are known to walk during lunch to reach nearby restaurants.

Police said there were several witnesses to the crash, some of whom performed CPR on the pedestrians before emergency responders arrived.

Traffic investigators are working to determine what led to the crash, including how fast the van was going. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

"Keep the families in your thoughts and prayers, please," police spokesman Francisco Saucedo said. "Three lives were lost today."

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with police is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Westbound lanes of East Iliff Avenue reopened at South Pagosa Way shortly before 6:30 p.m.