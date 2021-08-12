The Aurora Police Department helped arrest 116 violent offenders within two weeks as part of a national operation to increase public safety, the department said Wednesday.

The people were arrested for warrants warrants that ranged in seriousness from murder to felony menacing.

“(We) remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring and ensuring safety for our community members,” said Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Police say they also seized nine firearms and recovered three stolen vehicles were recovered amid something they dubbed “Operation Restore.”

Of the arrests, 24% were based on narcotics-related charges and over 50% of those arrested had a criminal history including charges for illegal drugs, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Those numbers underscore the significant and vital role and responsibility the DEA has in reducing violent crime and apprehending those most responsible for endangering the health and safety of our community,” said David Olesky with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The operation began on July 26 and ended on Aug. 6. It included Aurora police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office and 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“The cooperation between local and federal law enforcement reflected in this operation helps promote public safety in Colorado,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Kirsch.