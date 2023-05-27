Aurora police arrested a Denver man in connection with a road rage incident that killed a man on May 1.

Police arrested Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, Friday night and booked him into jail on one charge of first-degree murder, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The shooting incident happened in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, near the intersection of I-70 and I-225.

Police originally responded to a local Aurora hospital on a report of a man who arrived at the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The victim was rushed to surgery but died from his injuries.

Detectives found the victim's vehicle with several bullet holes in it and connected the incident to a shots fired call in the 13100 block of East 13th Place, according to the release. Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Detectives learned that the shooting began as a road rage incident and that the victim and Arturo did not know each other, according to the release.

The investigation is still active and detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .