Aurora police arrested a woman in connection with the May 13 homicide outside of a 7-Eleven.

Police arrested Kali Collins, 21, of Denver Friday on one charge of first-degree murder, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the incident around 1:08 a.m. May 13 at a 7-Eleven store near 15550 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora.

The caller reported an SUV that crashed into the 7-Eleven store and told dispatchers there was possibly someone suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Responding officers found a man on the ground outside of a black Chevrolet Aspen. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.