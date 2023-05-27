Kali Collins mug

Aurora police arrested Kali Collins, 21, in connection with the shooting murder of a man outside a 7-Eleven in mid-May.

 Aurora Police Department

Aurora police arrested a woman in connection with the May 13 homicide outside of a 7-Eleven.

Police arrested Kali Collins, 21, of Denver Friday on one charge of first-degree murder, according to an Aurora Police Department news release. 

Man found dead with gunshot wound after crashing car into Aurora convenience store

Officers responded to the incident around 1:08 a.m. May 13 at a 7-Eleven store near 15550 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora.

The caller reported an SUV that crashed into the 7-Eleven store and told dispatchers there was possibly someone suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Responding officers found a man on the ground outside of a black Chevrolet Aspen. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release. 

Police arrest suspect in Denver shooting that killed 1

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7

Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.