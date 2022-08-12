Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
The Aurora Police Department has found a vehicle that was allegedly stolen with a 15-month-old inside on Friday afternoon.

Police said the child was located and was unharmed. The vehicle was also recovered in the 9500 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to the department, which says the suspect remains on the loose. 

The suspect has been described as being between 20 and 25-years-old and standing 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen running away from the stolen vehicle and was wearing all black. 

The man is accused of stealing a brown Toyota RAV4 from the area of 2091 N. Dayton St. around 4:45 p.m. 

