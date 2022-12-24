Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept

Aurora police found two people dead inside of a home after responding to a call at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The two were found in a house at 1500 Boston St.

As of 4:30 p.m., no additional information had been released.

Police in Aurora said they do not have suspect information and ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

Earlier in the day, police responded to the 17500 block of east Tennessee Place. After arriving, they found two victims who were transported to the hospital.

Police do not have a description of any suspect yet, but will update a thread on Twitter as they learn more from their investigation. 

