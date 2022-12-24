Aurora police found two people dead inside of a home after responding to a call at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The two were found in a house at 1500 Boston St.
As of 4:30 p.m., no additional information had been released.
Police in Aurora said they do not have suspect information and ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
#APDAlert: Officers responded to a shooting with two victims in the 17500blk of E. Tennessee Pl at about 12:30p. Both victims have been transported to the hospital. No suspect description at this time. Will update this thread when more details are known. pic.twitter.com/iBz8gb2JwM— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 24, 2022
Earlier in the day, police responded to the 17500 block of east Tennessee Place. After arriving, they found two victims who were transported to the hospital.
Police do not have a description of any suspect yet, but will update a thread on Twitter as they learn more from their investigation.