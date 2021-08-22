The Aurora Police Department is searching for a group of adults who are accused of trying to lure two young girls into their car and threatening the girls’ uncle with a gun Saturday.

Police said three men and one woman were in the car when they approached the girls in a parking lot and offered them money to get inside. The girls, 7 and 12 years old, ran away and told their uncle.

When the uncle approached the car to confront the group, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, police said. The uncle told police he saw multiple other weapons inside the car.

After threatening the uncle, the group drove off without firing. No one was injured, police said.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. Saturday near East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The suspects took off south on Chambers Road, police said.

Police said they do not believe the girls knew any of the suspects.

The four suspects were described as Hispanic adults. Police said the driver was a man, the front seat passenger was a woman and the two back seat passengers were men.

The car is described as a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV with the rear window covered in plastic and tape around the edges.

Police said the group should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them or the suspect vehicle is asked not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.