Just after 1 a.m., Sunday morning Aurora police officers heard shots fired in the vicinity of the 13000 block of East Louisiana Avenue. They responded and found a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, who declined to release the exact address.
#APDAlert After hearing shots fired in the area, officers responded to the 13000 block of E. Louisiana Ave and found an adult male suffering from life threatening gun shot wounds.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 16, 2023
The man was transported to a nearby hospital.
His condition and identity are unknown.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.