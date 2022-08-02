The Aurora Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of committing a bias-motivated crime at a gas station last month.
Police said the man confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish at 11 p.m. July 23 at the Rocket Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Havana Street.
The victims told investigators that the man told them "they don't belong here" and followed them to their car, where he sprayed them with gasoline and then searched for a lighter to set them on fire.
After he couldn't find a lighter, the man threw a rock through the back window of the victims' vehicle and stole their keys, police said.
The victims suffered minor injuries during the incident, police said.
The man is 20 to 25 years old and is between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle should call 303-627-1661 or email StopHate@auroragov.org.