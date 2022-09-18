Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

A shooting Saturday on South Ironton Street in Aurora left one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Tennessee and Kentucky avenues, and the man who was shot was seated in a vehicle, Aurora police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's name after his family has been notified.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7807. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

