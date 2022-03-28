A shooting Monday morning at an Aurora hotel left one man dead, according to the Aurora Police Department.
A man in his 40s was shot and killed around 4:20 a.m. in a room at the Radiant Inn on East Colfax Ave., police said.
As of Monday morning, police had not said what led up to the shooting or released information on a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.