A male pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Aurora by a motorist who then fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person on the ground around midnight and located the 35-year-old man suffering from a "significant head injury" near East Colfax Avenue and Akron Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office, police said.

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Section were deployed to the scene and determined the man was crossing East Colfax Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police have identified two possible vehicles involved in the incident and described them as a white SUV or minivan and a small white sedan with dark tinted windows, according to a news release.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the vehicles or incident to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest or conviction could earn up to $2,000.