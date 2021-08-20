A man was shot and killed Thursday night near Town Center at Aurora, police said.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 14704 East 2nd Ave. just before 7 p.m., according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Officers arrived and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect and were investigating to determine what led to the shooting, according to the release.

Information regarding the suspect will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.