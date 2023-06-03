Aurora police are investigating after two different victims self-admitted to a local Aurora hospital Friday night with gunshot wounds.

The first incident happened at midnight Saturday, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

An 18-year-old had been shot in the lower back in a drive-by shooting while walking near Oswego Street and Colfax Avenue, near the Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, according to the tweet.

The victim's wound was not fatal and there are no viable suspects or leads.

Several hours later at 2:40 a.m., police responded to a local hospital again for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the tweet.

The man did not cooperate with police, but the investigation revealed that he was in a car with several other people when the shooting took place at an unknown location.

The other people drove the victim to the hospital and left, according to the tweet. Police did not specify the man's age.

A car with multiple bullet holes was found in the parking lot and impounded as evidence.