Aurora police have recovered one of two suspected vehicles believed to be involved in a shooting that left six teenagers injured at Nome Park on Monday.

Police said they recovered the black Chevrolet Tahoe and are following up on leads associated to the people who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are still searching for a black Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and chrome wheels believed to be the other vehicle involved in Monday's shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening, nor suspects identified.

Police believe the shooters opened fire on a group of teenagers ranging between the ages of 14 and 18 years old at Nome Park. The victims all suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the Chrysler or shooting are asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.