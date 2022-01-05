Aurora police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a road rage incident last month.

The incident occurred around noon Dec. 20 near East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road.

Matt Longshore, a spokesman for the police department, said the suspect yelled racial slurs at the victim, who is an African American woman, spat on her and caused "substantial" damage to her vehicle during the altercation.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but said he was wearing a hat and drove a Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact the department's Bias Motivated Crimes Unit at 303-739-1661 or email stophate@auroragov.org.

People with information who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.