A "suspicious incident" that police later thought might be a case of kidnapping ended with the woman — who was seen on video being pulled into a car by several men — safe, with no charges expected to be file, the Aurora Police Department said.

Authorities on Tuesday asked for the public's help about the incident after reviewing a surveillance video from the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center in the 15700 block of East Briarwood Circle from about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, the Aurora police said.

The video shows four men arriving in a black Mercedez Benz sedan and waiting in the parking lot next to a silver Nissan SUV. One of the men walks off and approaches two women, grabbing one of them by the arm and pulling her to Nissan.

She is seen being forcefully pushed against the car and the group gathers around and looks inside the car's backseat area.

Moments later, he pulls her to the Mercedes and puts her in the back seat. The other woman in the video is seen recording the incident on her cellphone, while the other three men get into the car and drive away.

No missing persons report had been made to the Aurora Police Department or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, and investigators had scant information to go by, compelling authorities to seek the public's help.

On Wednesday, the police said they were now investigating the incident as a case of assault and kidnapping after obtaining new surveillance video, which shows one of the suspects "slapping the victim in the face before pulling her over to the Nissan SUV and ultimately placing her into the backseat of the Mercedes Benz." The police said they also obtained information from a witness, who overheard the woman asking an unknown person for help "because the suspect had been assaulting her."

Later that night, the police said the woman has been "located safely."

"The girl and person of interest are known to each other, and unless other information is obtained, no charges are expected to be filed," the police said.