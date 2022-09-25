Aurora police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Geyler Najera was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after his 2009 Honda Pilot fatally struck a man who was crossing East Colfax Avenue around 2:25 a.m., police said.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name after his relatives have been notified.
Investigators said they believe that Najera might have been drinking, and they encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 303-739-6423.