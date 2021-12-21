A man is accused of pretending to be an immigration official in order to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl in Aurora.

Police said Kenneth Dean Lee, 65, went to the victim’s home in the 1300 block of North Chester Street on Dec. 9 and told the girl that he was an immigration official. Lee then sexually assaulted the girl, according to police.

While investigating the assault, police said they discovered other similar allegations against Lee. Police said Lee targeted immigrant and refugee families to commit the sexual assaults.

Investigators arrested Lee on Dec. 10 and charged him with sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary. Lee is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond, according to inmate records.

In 2014, Lee was convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2010 by pretending to be an immigration doctor and telling the victim's family he needed to give her a check-up, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

During the 2010 investigation, police connected Lee to several other sexual assault cases in Aurora from 1996. In all of the cases, Lee posed as an immigration doctor and targeted Vietnamese females ages 9 to 50.

While pleading guilty to the crimes in 2014, Lee said he picked the victims by going through a phonebook and looking for Vietnamese last names. He also admitted to sexually assaulting two to six more unknown victims, the attorney's office said.

Lee was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison on Nov. 26, 2014. It is unclear when or why Lee was released from prison.

"We do not understand how he was already out of prison," the attorney's office said in a statement.

The new alleged crimes are being investigated by detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit. The Victim Services Unit is working closely with the victim and her family to offer support, police said.

Police urged anyone who has been victimized by Lee to call the Aurora 911 Center at 303-627-3100. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

“The Aurora Police Department wants residents to know that anybody in the City of Aurora, regardless of their immigration status, should feel safe reporting crimes and reported allegations will be taken seriously,” the department said in a statement.

The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case against Lee, who is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to inmate records.