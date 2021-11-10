A suspect is in custody after police found a man dead Tuesday in an apparent carjacking, the Aurora Police Department said.
Police said they received a report of the carjacking at 3:30 p.m. at the Florida Station Apartments at 14082 E. Iowa Drive in Aurora.
Responding officers found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.
Investigators believe the victim was sitting in his vehicle when a male suspect walked up and shot him, before stealing the victim's vehicle and driving away.
After the shooting, the suspect allegedly broke in and robbed two homes in Aurora and Denver, in addition to committing other carjackings, police said. The suspect is also suspected of causing two car crashes that evening.
The second crash, at around 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near E-470 in Aurora, is where the suspect was arrested by officers, police said.
The suspect is currently being treated for injures at a hospital, police said.
The identity of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.