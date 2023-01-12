Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty Aurora police officer Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman who is physically disabled.

Aurora Police received assistance from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to investigate an assault in Aurora at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene, at 15930 E. Briarwood Circle, and arrested the suspect, Douglas Harroun, 32, and booked him into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

Through an initial investigation, deputies learned that Harroun was driving up to his parking garage with his wife in the passenger seat when he came up behind the victim, Wyoma Yorka Martinez-Johnson, 49, walking her unleashed dog in the middle of the road, according to the arrest affidavit.

Martinez-Johnson, authorities said, turned around to yell at Harroun for follclewing her as he drove slowly behind her. Harroun and his wife got out of the car and argued face-to-face with Martinez-Johnson, according to the affidavit.

During the argument, Harroun punched Martinez-Johnson in the face, who fell to the ground, and continued to punch her in the head, according to the affidavit.

Harroun and his wife told police that Martinez-Johnson mentioned having a disability during the argument. The disability affects the entire left side of Martinez-Johnson's body, she said.

Martinez-Johnson was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, including several red marks, bumps and bruising consistent with what witnesses described seeing.

Harroun's bond is set at $25,000 and he is held on one felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.

This incident is one of two police officer arrests in the Denver metro area recently and shortly follows the promotion of another Aurora police officer caught drunk on the job in 2018.

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after being arrested for third-degree assault on Dec. 31 by Douglas County deputies according to a news release.

Another Aurora Police Department officer, Nate Meier, who was demoted for driving drunk on the job, but never fired, has now been promoted.

Officer Nate Meier was discovered drunk and passed out behind the wheel of his police department vehicle while on duty in 2019. More than three years later, Meier has been promoted to the role of detective, as first reported by CBS News Colorado.

Denver Gazette reporter Jessica Gibbs contributed to this story.