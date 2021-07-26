Arrest warrants were issued Monday for two Aurora police officers accused in a case of alleged excessive force during an arrest Friday.

Officer John Haubert is wanted for attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct, the police department announced.

Officer Francine Martinez is wanted for duty to intervene and duty to report use of force by a peace officer.

The department has not said whether the two officers have been arrested.

Police said the charges stem from an arrest the two officers made during a trespassing call in the 3100 block of South Parker Road.

No details regarding the use of force have been released; however, police said the department’s major crimes division conducted a criminal investigation before issuing the arrest warrants.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at which time more details will be released.

Footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras will also be released Tuesday, police said.

On Aug. 24, 2019, 23-year-old Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora police, arrested, put into a choke hold and given 500 milligrams of ketamine as a sedative. He died less than a week later.

In June of last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado’s police accountability law, which included changes to police use of force rules and requires law enforcement to report racial demographics when officers unholster their weapons. It also requires the use of body cameras for all interactions with the public; officer intervention if a colleague uses inappropriate use of force; and bans the use of the carotid choke hold used on McClain.

This month Polis signed into law House Bill 1251, inspired in part by McClain's death. It prevents law enforcement from directing or “unduly influencing” EMTs to administer ketamine, the so-called chemical restraint, as part of an arrest. The bill also creates reporting requirements for officers who witness a colleague directing an EMT to administer the drug.

The Associated Press and Colorado Politics reporter Pat Poblete contributed to this report.