Aurora police on Wednesday were searching for the driver of a gray or black Honda Pilot that struck and killed a man who was crossing the street.
The hit-and-run occurred at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at North Peoria Street and East 17th Avenue, police said.
The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release his name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the crash or who has dash camera footage of the collision is encouraged to call the Police Department's traffic division at 303-739-6423.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.