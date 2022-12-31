Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries.
The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.
The burglars have targeted ATM machines and cash registers, according to the tweet.
Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a suspect vehicle, described as a black Lincoln MKT SUV, which has been connected to the recent string of crimes.
Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 immediately.
"Do not approach the vehicle or the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous," the tweet says.
Anyone with information about the suspects or suspect vehicle can call APD at 303-739-6932
APD and Aurora Reward Fund are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrest.