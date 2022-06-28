Aurora bias-crime

The incident occurred on June 25 when the woman allegedly harassed a 7-Eleven employee because of his national origin. 

The Aurora Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection with a bias-motivated crime.

Police said another woman confronted the suspect about the incident and was assaulted and called a racial slur. When a man confronted the suspect, he was also called a racial slur, police said. 

Officers were dispatched to the convenience store, but the suspect fled before they arrived. 

Anyone with information about the suspect should call police at 303-739-1661 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

