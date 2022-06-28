The Aurora Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection with a bias-motivated crime.
The incident occurred on June 25 when police said the woman harassed a 7-Eleven employee because of his national origin.
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS WOMAN? #SaferAurora— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2022
This pictured woman is a suspect identified in a bias-motivated crime. On June 25, the suspect was verbally harassing an employee of a 7-Eleven due to his national origin. pic.twitter.com/SNAf1sLKSP
Police said another woman confronted the suspect about the incident and was assaulted and called a racial slur. When a man confronted the suspect, he was also called a racial slur, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the convenience store, but the suspect fled before they arrived.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call police at 303-739-1661 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.