The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Sunday.

On Wednesday, police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2005 to 2010 Dodge Charger or Dodge Magnum. The vehicle should have damage to the driver-side front-fender and the driver-side mirror.

Police said they developed the new vehicle description after recovering parts of the suspect vehicle at the crash scene. Initially, police believed the suspect vehicle was gray.

The fatal crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard. Responding officers found a man lying in the street, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Crash investigators believe the suspect vehicle was going east on East Montview Boulevard when it struck the man.

No additional information is available, police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash-camera footage or has any information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.