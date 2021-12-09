The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men believed to be involved in a shooting that left one wounded last month.

Police said the shooting happened on Nov. 15 in the 18000 block of East Colfax Avenue near Tower Road. Police announced the shooting just after 1:30 a.m.

The incident began when the group of men got into a fight with the 30-year-old victim at a nearby bar. At some point, one of the men shot the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition but survived his injuries.

After nearly a month of investigation, police released photos of the three suspects on Thursday.

Police said the man pictured in the white sweatshirt is the alleged shooter, the man in the blue Adidas hoodie was involved in the fight and the man in the black jacket is friends with the other two.

Anyone with information about the pictured men or the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.