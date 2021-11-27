Aurora Public Schools students will no longer be allowed to leave for lunch Superintendent Rico Munn announced on Saturday.

The new policy will begin on Monday and will run through Christmas break when district officials will reevaluate the policy, according to a 9News report.

Munn made the announcement during a public prayer vigil hosted by the school district at Nome Park where six Aurora Central High School students were wounded during a shooting on Nov. 15.

Several days later, three other students were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

All students injured during both shootings survived.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the Nome Park shooting, while three 16-year-old boys face charges for the Hinkley shooting.

Police have told The Denver Gazette the two shootings were not related, and that the Hinkley shooting had gang ties.