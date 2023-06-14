Aurora police arrested two 18-year-olds Monday in connection with last week's fatal road rage shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting report at 9:53 p.m. on June 5 on South Havana Street near East Idaho Place in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Stephen Dennis Qualls.

On Monday, police arrested Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna, 18, and Aracely Enriquez, 18, both from Aurora, in connection with the shooting.

Rivas-Luna is held on one charge of first-degree murder and Enriquez is held on one charge of accessory to first-degree murder, according to the release.

They were both arrested in the 1000 block of Hanover Street after the week-long investigation, about four miles from where the shooting happened.