Sunday’s mass shooting that left five people wounded in Aurora has been connected to a nearby party, according to the Aurora Police Department. No arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue. Police said they believe the shooters or victims were associated with a party being thrown down the street at 9709 E. Colfax Ave.

Police have not released any suspect information, but said there were multiple shell casings of different calibers found at the crime scene, leading investigators to believe there were multiple shooters. One handgun was recovered from the scene, but it is unknown if it was used in the shooting.

The shooters’ motives, as well as what led up to the shooting, is still under investigation, police said.

All five victims in the shooting are expected to survive their injuries, police said. The victims are boys ages 17, 18, 19, 19 and 20. Previously, police incorrectly reported that the youngest victim was 16.

Sunday’s shooting comes less than two weeks after two other large shootings involving teenage victims occurred in Aurora.

The first shooting, outside of Aurora Central High School, left six teenage students wounded on Nov. 15. Four days later, three students were shot outside of Hinkley High School. All nine of the victims are expected to survive.

As a result of these shootings, the Aurora Public Schools district increased its security and said it will no longer allow students to leave school property during lunch break beginning on Monday.

On Sunday, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said she has increased patrols in and around the city’s schools and is encouraging parents to check their children’s belongings and rooms for weapons.

In October and November, at least 23 teenagers were victims in shootings throughout Aurora, according to reports from the Aurora Police Department. In those shootings, at least five victims died of their injuries, including a 17-year-old fatally shot by a 36-year-old ex-police officer on Wednesday.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the shooting outside of Hinkley High School. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the Aurora Central High School shooting, though there are more suspects at large.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.