A man is dead Wednesday morning after a shooting in an Aurora apartment parking lot.

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. at 10755 East Exposition Ave. When police arrived on scene they found a man in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments with "obvious gunshot wounds."

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and are "actively pursuing leads."

Joe Moylan, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said there's no indication that there's any threat to the general public at this time.

Police did not release any information about the victim and said no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.