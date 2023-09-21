Aurora police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man after the shooting death of a teen in a gas station parking lot.

Allentino Barroso was arrested for on suspicion of second-degree murder after the shooting in the 18800 block of East Hampden Avenue on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said 17-year-old Donovan Armando Sandoval died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the store's parking lot, the coroner said, and Sandoval was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say what led to the shooting but are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.