A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in southern Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of East Warren Avenue and North Havana Street around 4:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy, police said.
The teenager was transported to the hospital after being shot and is in critical condition.
The shooter fled the area in an unknown vehicle before officers arrived, according to the department.
Police said an initial investigation revealed the shooting followed an altercation between the victim and shooter, and the shooting followed an altercation between the two.
No arrest has been made as of 5:45 p.m., however, police said there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.