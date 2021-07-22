The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a teenager was wounded outside a convenience store Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at the Sunmart at 11889 E. Colfax Ave., near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. Police announced the shooting just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a boy in his late teens, was shot after getting into an argument with the shooter, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they do not know the identity of the shooter but described him as an Black man last seen driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.