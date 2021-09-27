An Aurora teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in 2019, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Edgar Hernandez-Flores, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May for the killing of 16-year-old Jeremy Rudolph. Other charges against Hernandez-Flores, who was also 16 at the time of the shooting, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

“All the parties in this case are youthful; the tragedy is that Jeremy will never grow up because of the senseless actions of the defendant,” said Deputy District Attorney Vicki Klingensmith. “A schoolyard spat escalated into a murder, and Mr. Rudolph’s family is left grieving."

The fatal shooting happened on March 18, 2019, in a parking lot near East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora.

Hernandez-Flores and Rudolph were students at Colorado Early College at the time of the shooting. Police said the two boys were part of different friend groups who were feuding with each other after one student pushed another.

On the day of the shooting, Rudolph was with several of his friends when they encountered Hernandez-Flores. Hernandez-Flores opened fire on the group, shooting 14 rounds, police said. One of the shots hit Rudolph in the head, killing him.

“Because he chose to fire it into a group of teenagers, one of those young men is dead,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “Taking a gun to a fight is never a good idea. This defendant is serving a lengthy time in prison because of his choices and his actions.”