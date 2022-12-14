Three counts of first-degree murder have been filed against the 21-year-old arrested in connection with this weekend's triple homicide in Aurora, and the coroner's office has officially identified the victims.

In a brief court appearance Thursday afternoon in Arapahoe County, about two dozen people including family members of the victims filled benches in Division 402.

Christopher Martinez, the suspect, stared as people filed into the courtroom. But he mostly kept his head down once seated with his defense attorneys, and at a few points put his forehead on the table.

In addition to three murder counts, Martinez also faces one count of evidence tampering. Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl set a status conference for Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Autopsies performed by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office confirmed the three victims as Kaiden Michael Castaneda, 18, Marisol Espindola, also 18 and Estancia Martinez, 41. Estancia was Martinez' mother, and Kaiden and Marisol were his siblings. Their killings occurred in their house on South Evanston Street in Aurora.

Aurora police arrested Martinez about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A probable cause affidavit shows Martinez called his grandmother about 1:30 a.m. the night of the killings and said he had a dream his mother, sister and brother were dead, but his grandmother told him to go back to sleep.

Martinez later told her: "These are bad hands," according to the affidavit. He said he stabbed Kaiden and shot Estancia and Marisol while he was blacked out drunk.

Estancia's parents had requested a welfare check when they could not get ahold of her or Marisol on Saturday evening. Police initially did not see a reason to force entry into the house. Family members — including Martinez — then went to the house and found the three victims, according to the affidavit.

A GoFundMe page set up for Kaiden's family by the Isabella Joy Thallas Foundation called him a "gentle giant with a huge heart full of love for his family and friends."

Kaiden loved his family, car shows, camping and building minibikes with his dad, according to the page. He had just finished building a minibike and was especially proud of it.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him and had the honor of knowing him," according to the GoFundMe page. "A kind soul gone too soon."

Marisol was set to graduate from Frederick High School this year, a GoFundMe page for her family says.

"Her name translates to the sea and the sun, and her happiness and sunshine brightened everyone's day," the page says. "She always wanted to help people and animals and sought to bring joy to people's lives."

After graduating, Marisol hoped to become a veterinarian and open her own animal rescue. She also loved puzzles, coffee, food, oldies music, her family and showing her lowrider bike that she built with her dad and brothers, the page said.

Estancia Martinez, 41, was a valuable member of her team as the operations manager at Integrity Corps, a traffic control and equipment service corporation.

Estancia's coworker called her a "badass...(who) knew what she was doing in a male-dominated field" on a GoFundMe page created for her family by Integrity Corps.

Another coworker called Estancia "smart, strong, brave, tireless and...my friend" on Facebook.

"It's people like her that have inspired me to try and always create pathways of growth for others," the coworker said.