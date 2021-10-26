Authorities are looking for information concerning a male suspect in wanted in connection with a fire at a restaurant in Aurora last month.
Aurora Fire Rescue District released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday. The unidentified man has been connected to an arson fire on Sept. 30 at El Pelicano Restaurant, near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.
The fire caused more than $250,000 worth of damage to the establishment and caused it to temporarily close, officials said.
The man was last seen wearing a dark green flannel shirt, jeans and dark shoes with white toecaps, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect should call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.