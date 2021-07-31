An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a suspect in connection with a fatal crash in Cherry Hills Village on Monday.

Police said the warrant was issued following an investigation that identified Evan Michael Joslin, 28, as a possible suspect in the fatal crash.

Joslin is wanted in connection with six crimes including vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, according to a release from the Cherry Hills Police Department.

Officers responded to the fatal crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of South University Avenue. Police said the other driver fled before they arrived.

The police department identified 37-year-old Stacy Peppers of San Francisco as the victim in the crash. She was in town visiting family at the time of the crash.

Police said Joslin was driving a stolen truck out of Jefferson County at the time of the crash, and is associated with a burglary in Arapahoe County after the truck was stolen.

Joslin is described as a man with a possibly injured arm and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He was last seen running away from the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Joslin's whereabouts are urged to contact the police department at 720-305-9831.