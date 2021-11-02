Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the recent vandalism at the Cathedral Basilica.

Madeline A. Cramer, 26, is accused of writing "Satan Lives Here" along with other phrases and symbols in red paint around the place of worship on the morning of Oct. 10.

The Rev. Samuel Morehead of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception said authorities have linked Cramer to another disturbance call in Littleton.

Cramer is accused of walking into Littleton's St. Francis Cabrini Church and yelling, "You are all worshipping Satan!" and "Black lives matter!" before being escorted out of the church by security, The Denver Gazette previously reported.

Anyone with information on Cramer's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.