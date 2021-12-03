A man was shot outside a motel in Adams County Friday.

Adams County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man shot outside the Deluxe Motel in the 5500 block of North Federal Boulevard just before noon.

Deputies found the man unconscious and lying on the ground in front of a trailer. He was transported to Denver Health and his status is currently unknown, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests or information about a suspect had been released as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.