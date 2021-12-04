The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Highlands Ranch.
Officials put the area of Park Central Drive on a shelter-in-place order Saturday morning to investigate a death in the area, but later said the situation is a homicide.
Authorities said one victim was found near Park Central Drive and Lucent Boulevard.
No arrests have been made and authorities have not released information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.