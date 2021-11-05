Federal and local authorities are investigating two bank robberies that occurred last month across the metro area.

A man walked into a Chase Bank at 333 W. Hampden Ave. in Englewood around 4:10 p.m. Oct. 29, gave a bank teller a note demanding money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release from the FBI.

Authorities described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, blue eyes and a tattoo on his face. He was wearing a two-toned camouflage and black hooded shirt, dark pants, a surgical mask and a beanie hat.

On Oct. 2, a man walked into the U.S. Bank at 3010 W. Belleview Ave. in Littleton around 12:25 p.m. The man gave a bank teller a letter demanding money and claimed to have a weapon.

The man left the area in a black SUV. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or robberies is urged to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.