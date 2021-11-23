Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed a bank in Arvada.
Police said the man entered the Chase Bank at 8155 Sheridan Blvd. around 5 p.m. Thursday and presented a teller with a note demanding money.
The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash, according to the FBI.
Authorities said the man is between 29 and 33 years old and between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored quarter-zip sweater, unzipped dark jacket, dark colored pants, dark shoes, a dark bandana and dark beanie hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident should call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.