Federal and local authorities are searching for a man they're calling the "Bushy Brow Bandit."
The bandit is believed to have robbed banks across three counties in Colorado since Jan. 8. In each instance, he has passed a note demanding money to a bank teller and threatened to have a weapon, according to the FBI.
He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs between 250 and 260 pounds and is believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The bandit has thick eyebrows, which is why authorities named him the "Bushy Brow Bandit."
Anyone with information about the bandit is urged to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $7,000.